A coroner’s inquest into the death of a 59-year-old Marathon miner is to be held by video-conference on Nov. 16, the province announced Monday.

Eulogio Gutierrez died at the scene on Nov. 27, 2017 after he was struck by a machine while working underground at Barrick Gold’s Williams mine.

Four days have been set aside for the inquest, which is to include five witnesses, a provincial news release said.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you