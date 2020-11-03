A coroner’s inquest into the death of a 59-year-old Marathon miner is to be held by video-conference on Nov. 16, the province announced Monday.
Eulogio Gutierrez died at the scene on Nov. 27, 2017 after he was struck by a machine while working underground at Barrick Gold’s Williams mine.
Four days have been set aside for the inquest, which is to include five witnesses, a provincial news release said.
