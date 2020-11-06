A judge will return with a decision next month on whether Brayden Bushby caused Barbara Kentner’s death.
Closing submissions were given by both the Crown and defence on Thursday in the manslaughter trial of Bushby, 22, who threw a trailer hitch at Kentner in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2017. The hitch struck Kentner in the stomach, causing a rupture in her small intestine, which required surgery to repair.
Kentner died nearly six months later on July 4, 2017. She was 34.
