After being delayed due to the late arrival of spring, the collection of yard waste dates have been announced.
The spring leaf and yard waste collection runs between May 31 and June 10, on the regular recycling day.
The leaf and yard waste must be placed in Kraft paper bags for collection with branches and sticks to be bundled with rope or twine. The bundles must be less than one-metre of 39-inches long and 61-centimetres or 24-inches in diameter.
No limits are placed on leaf and yard waste, but items must weigh less than 18 kilograms or 40 pounds.
The yard waste materials are taken to the City of Thunder Bay Solid Waste and Recycling Facility and made into soil-enriching compost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.