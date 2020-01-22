More than 600 members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association’s Thunder Bay Elementary Unit held a one-day strike resulting in the closure of their elementary, senior elementary and secondary schools and education programs on Tuesday.
Members held information pickets at St. Bernard School, Pope John Paul II School, Bishop E.Q. Jennings School and the James Street Government Building throughout the day. The one-day strike included all the schools in the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.
Schools of the Superior North Catholic District School Board were also part of the strike.
