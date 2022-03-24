About 15 Sioux Lookout child-care workers are to remain with their union following an agreement that will ensure that daycare services don’t expire at the end of next week as originally feared.
The agreement announced Wednesday between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) means the town’s Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain daycares will remain open past March 31, a CUPE news release said Wednesday.
When the municipality announced last fall that it was transferring its two daycare centres to the Kenora District Services Board, the board later balked, citing an unresolved dispute between CUPE and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) over who should represent the workers.
Under the original transfer plan, the Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain employees were to become part of IBEW.
CUPE argued the daycare workers should remain with them, and filed an application to maintain the status quo to the Ontario Labour Relations Board.
It’s believed that the labour-board application will no longer be pursued, a CUPE spokesman said.
The two daycare centres offer 35 spaces; the waiting list in the Sioux Lookout district is over 100.
“Families and workers simply wanted to see a seamless transition of services where service quality, space accessibility, and workers’ rights were maintained and protected,” CUPE Local 2141 vice-president Kristen Wray said in a news release.
Sioux Lookout is the last municipality in the district to transfer municipal daycare services to the Kenora District Services Board.
