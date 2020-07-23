Despite not being able to accommodate nearly as many children as normal, daycare centres are beginning to reopen.
The City of Thunder Bay announced this week that Grace Remus Child Care Centre is in the process of reopening for the end of this month with a reduced number of children to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.
As the daycare centre is located in the same building as Pioneer Ridge long-term care home, all intergenerational programming will be suspended. Access to child-care will be prioritized by several criteria, including families who received care at the centre before the COVID-19 pandemic and families who were using the emergency child care offered through Algoma Child Care Centre.
