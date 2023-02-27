Those wishing to comment on a proposed all-weather road in the remote Ring of Fire mineral belt must do so to a federal agency by March 23.
The Northern Road Link — which could be up to 164 kilometres long — is being put forward by the Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations.
A project review is being overseen by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.
If the road is built, it will help connect the two First Nations, as well as future mining operations, to Ontario’s provincial highway system in Nakina. Included on the proposed route is a crossing at the Attawapiskat River.
The Ring of Fire region is located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
More information is available online at the agency’s website at iaac.gc.ca.
