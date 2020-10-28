The Underground Gym may get a second chance if Peter Panetta, owner of the former gym, can raise $90,000 to purchase a new building that has become available.
Panetta took to social media and mainstream media last week to appeal to the community for financial help toward the purchase of this youth centre that provides a safe place and sports training for vulnerable youth.
With a November purchase deadline looming, Panetta says, “I’m scared to loose it.”
