A man in his 40s and a dog are dead following a house fire on Thunder Bay’s north side on Sunday, the city fire service says.
Reports of the blaze at 114 Machar Ave. had city firefighters believing people could still be inside the house.
There was a light amount of smoke on the outside of the home when they first arrived about 3:15 a.m. Once inside the home, firefighters faced heavier smoke and found two people — a man and woman both in their 40s — Platoon Chief John Kaplanis told The Chronicle-Journal on Sunday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.