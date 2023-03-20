A 75-year-old Ignace man is deceased following a crash on Highway 17 early Friday morning.
OPP were notified of a vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a snow plow on the highway near Camp Lake Road in Ignace Township around 12:50 a.m.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured but the other driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Highway 17 remained closed until mid-afternoon Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ignace OPP at 807-937-5577 or 1-888-310-1122.
