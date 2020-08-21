Two people are dead following a collision just east of Ignace between three tractor trailer units on Thursday.
Officers from the Ignace and Dryden OPP responded to the crash which occurred on Highway 17 in Dewan Township, about 15 kilometres east of Ignace around 2:30 a.m.
Two of the tractor trailer units were travelling west and one was travelling east.
