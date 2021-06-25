The federal agency that investigates transportation accidents is trying to figure out why the number of rail-crossing deaths involving trains and vehicles spikes in cold weather.
“During the winter months, the average rate of accidents increases by about 61 per cent,” a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) bulletin said WednesdayThe board has launched an investigation into the crossing crashes, which have claimed the lives of about 25 people every year, and injured another 28 on average.
