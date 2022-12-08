Nipigon provincial police are asking motorists to reduce their speed and step up defensive driving habits following a dozen collisions over the past two weeks — two of which resulted in fatalities.
In a news release, police said that in most cases, winter crashes are caused by poor driving and not necessarily by snowy roads.
“Drivers play an important a role in keeping winter roads and highways safe,” the release said. “Winter months are a particularly important time to stay focused on the road and on other vehicles, and eliminate all distractions (such as smartphones).”
Last month, the Ministry of Transportation committed to having major Northern routes like highways 11 and 17 returned to bare pavement 12 hours after a storm.
