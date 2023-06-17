The number of people who have died in fatal crashes so far this year on Ontario roads has spiked compared to the same period in 2022, provincial police said.
“What has not changed are the alarmingly poor and dangerous driving behaviour that contribute to road deaths, such as speeding, careless driving, driver inattention, driver fatigue, alcohol/drug consumption and lack of seatbelt use,” an OPP news release said Friday.
According to the OPP, 150 people have been killed in crashes investigated by provincial police officers, compared to 125 over the same period last year.
Nearly 360 people died in fatal crashes investigated by the OPP in 2022. The figure was the highest it’s been in the last 15 years, the news release said.
