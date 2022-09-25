Impala Canada and Whitesand First Nation inked this week a community benefit agreement expected to lay the groundwork for future economic benefits for band members.
The company operates the Lac des Iles palladium mine located about 80 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.
The benefit agreement sets the stage for potential jobs, education and training, as well as business and contracting work that could be offered to Whitesand members, an Impala Canada news release said this week.
“The well-being of my members and the prosperous future of Whitesand First Nation are my priorities, and this agreement contributes to both,” Whitesand Chief Allan Gustafson said in the news release.
Community benefit agreements are becoming commonplace when mines operate on Indigenous traditional lands.
