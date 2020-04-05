A 22-bed treatment centre for victims of mercury poisoning at Grassy Narrows First Nation finally appears ready to get built, possibly over the next two to three years.
But the projected $89 million in federal funding needed to operate the facility over the next three decades still has to be secured, the band cautioned Friday.
Grassy Narrows Chief Rudy Turtle announced late Thursday night in a social-media post that he had signed an agreement with the federal government that will provide $19.5-million required to construct the centre, formally known as the Mercury Care Home.
The federal government’s original offer was only $10.5 million.
The operating cost of $89 million is expected to be firmed up after the federal government has delivered its 2020 budget.
“Grassy Narrows will hold (Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller) to his solemn promise that he will honour his word and do the right thing, as soon as he gets the authority he needs from the federal budget, cabinet, and the Treasury Board,” the band said in a backgrounder about the agreement.
The band said the construction timeline of two to three years is “achievable” as long as “Canada cooperates.”
Grassy Narrows residents first began to come down with mercury poisoning about 50 years ago, when the chemical then commonly used in pulp-making flowed from Dryden-area mills into the Wabigoon and English river systems. Band members have fished the affected waterways for generations.
“The damage from mercury cannot be healed, but quality of life can be significantly improved through services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, traditional medicine, and counselling,” the band says.
It added: “These services are modelled on a facility that has cared for people in Minamata, Japan ,for decades.”
The Mercury Care Home is also to provide outpatient services.
Currently, Grassy Narrows members with symptoms of mercury poisoning, such as tremors, headaches, dizziness and muscle weakness, must travel to Thunder Bay or other cities for treatment.
“They often face denial of mercury poisoning, racism, a lack of relevant expertise, and a lack of culturally appropriate care,” the band said in an earlier news release.
In December 2017, the stage was set to reach an agreement to build the treatment centre by a commitment by former Indigenous Services minister Jane Philpott. But the project stalled after Philpott left the ministry, despite continued efforts by Grassy Narrows to highlight its need.
MPP Sol Mamakwa (NDP-Kiiwetinoong) congratulated Turtle and the band’s leadership for reaching the agreement to build the centre.
“For generations of people who have been poisoned by the water in their community, this step forward offers some relief,” Mamakwa said in a news release.
