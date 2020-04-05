A 22-bed treatment centre for victims of mercury poisoning at Grassy Narrows First Nation finally appears ready to get built, possibly over the next two to three years.
But the projected $89 million in federal funding needed to operate the facility over the next three decades still has to be secured, the band cautioned Friday.
Grassy Narrows Chief Rudy Turtle announced late Thursday night in a social-media post that he had signed an agreement with the federal government that will provide $19.5-million required to construct the centre, formally known as the Mercury Care Home.
The federal government’s original offer was only $10.5 million.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.