The future of Dease Pool will once again be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.
City administration is recommending the decommissioning and demolition of the more than 100-year-old facility at a cost of $260,000 to be considered in the 2020 municipal budget.
Enhanced programming has been offered at the adjacent Dease Park throughout the year, including family skates, movie nights and a fall festival in September.
Earlier this fall, a redevelopment plan was put forth by city administration for the former pool site that included a fenced outdoor tennis and pickleball court, community garden, shaded sitting area and edible-fruit trees.
The plan also included upgrades to Dease Park such as a large, open green space, a boarded rink with lights and asphalt surface that would also support summer activities, a permanent change room and washroom building, more playground infrastructure, a sitting area, a circular pathway and enhanced traffic calming measures to connect the park to the former pool site.
Public feedback from an online survey and pop-up sessions held by the city showed the biggest priority items from the public were traffic safety to connect the park and pool site, a boarded rink area, bigger playground area and preservation of green space.
The plan is still being met with opposition form supporters of Dease Pool, who want to see the swimming facility rebuilt.
A free feast and rally will be held before Monday’s council meeting at 5 p.m. at the Hub Bazaar on East Victoria Avenue. Supporters will then march to city hall prior to the council meeting.
The Renew Dease Pool and Save Dease Pool teams have collected more than 6,000 signatures to rebuild the facility, which the city estimates would cost at least $1 million to make usable again.
