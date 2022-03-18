Dryden OPP are investigating a death that police say occurred suddenly.
On Thursday, police responded to a residence on Dingwall Parkway in Dryden where a person was believed to be in medical distress.
When officers arrived, an unconscious individual was being attended to by paramedics.
The person was taken to the Dryden Regional Health Centre and was later pronounced deceased.
Dryden OPP, OPP forensic identification services, North West Region Crime Unit and the Officer of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are involved in the investigation.
A post-mortem was scheduled for Thursday.
Police say there are no concerns for public safety.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
The OPP remind the public of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing a medical event because of an overdose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.