Dryden OPP are investigating a person’s death that happened Monday morning.
Police and paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a Kirkpatrick Avenue residence in the City of Dryden.
The individual was pronounced deceased despite live-saving efforts.
A probe by Dryden OPP, the North West region crime unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services unit is ongoing. The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario is also investigating.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for later this week.
Police say they believe there is no threat to public safety.
