Dryden OPP are investigating a person’s death that happened Monday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a Kirkpatrick Avenue residence in the City of Dryden.

The individual was pronounced deceased despite live-saving efforts.

A probe by Dryden OPP, the North West region crime unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services unit is ongoing. The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario is also investigating.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for later this week.

Police say they believe there is no threat to public safety.