The death of a 56-year-old Dryden-area man who was seriously injured earlier this month when his home was broken into remains under investigation by provincial police.
Police said Wabigoon Lake First Nation resident Gregory George died in hospital following a “violent” break-in at his home on May 13.
Investigators have not ruled out foul play in George’s death, a provincial news release said Thursday. A cause of death wasn’t released.
Though no suspects have been announced, “police do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time,” the release said.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.