Fort Frances OPP are investigating a death — the third suspected overdose in the community in the last 30 days.
On Thursday shortly after midnight, police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a suspected overdose in the 1000 block of North York Avenue.
A 42-year-old Fort Frances resident was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The OPP’s criminal investigation branch is investigating the death with the Rainy River District detachment OPP crime unit, the office of the chief coroner, the OPP Northwest Region forensic identification services and the OPP Northwest Regional support team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.