Another person has died from COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.
A total of 78 people have died from the virus in the district since the onset of the pandemic.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 196 new, lab-confirmed cases of the virus since Wednesday. There are 315 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 38 COVID-positive patients admitted on Friday. Ten of those individuals were in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical and surgical occupancy was at nearly 107 per cent on Friday with its intensive care unit occupancy at 68 per cent.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported a 22.7 per cent positivity rate for the pandemic virus on Friday.
The health unit also had three active institutional outbreaks in its catchment area and 442 active, high-risk cases.
