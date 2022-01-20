Provincial police have identified a 76-year-old Sault Ste. Marie-area man who died Tuesday afternoon after a sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a snow plow near Wawa.
Police said Bruce Mines resident Douglas Hunt died at the scene in the 3:50 p.m. crash, which occurred on Highway 17 about 80 kilometres south of Wawa.
Police said both vehicles were northbound at the time of the collision, which remains under investigation.
“We aren’t sure of the exact cause of the collision at this point,” Wawa OPP Det.-Const. Trevor Tremblay said Wednesday. A collision expert “will try and figure it out, but we may never know for certain,” Tremblay added.
