Thunder Bay city police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Police officers responded to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre around 3 a.m. on Wednesday concerning a male who had arrived at the hospital with serious injuries.
Tyrese Belmore, 19, of Sioux Lookout, died from his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The police service’s major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.
An address on Shipley Street and another on East Brock Street have been identified as locations associated with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 685-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/273.
