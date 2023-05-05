Provincial police have identified a 77-year-old Kenora-area man who was found dead last week in a local home.
Police said Sioux Narrows resident Victor Longe was pronounced dead inside a Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation residence on April 22.
How Longe died hasn’t been released. Police have termed their probe a sudden-death investigation.
Police said there is no concern for public safety. Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
