Provincial police have identified a 45-year-old Dryden man who was found dead in a local home Sunday night.
Police said Niall Knutson was found dead in a Memorial Avenue home when police and paramedics attended the residence around 7:30 p.m.
Police have termed the incident a “sudden death,” but have not released a cause or said whether or not foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
