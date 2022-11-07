A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is the victim in the city’s most recent homicide investigation.
City police began probing the death of a man in a residence in the 100 block of Brent Street around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police responded to reports of an injured male. Paramedics were on the scene when police arrived.
The deceased, Corey Glen Ashley Belesky, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police service’s major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.
Investigators ask anyone who may have relevant home security or dash camera footage in the area of Brent Street between 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 1 to come forward.
