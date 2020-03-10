The cause of a building fire that burned and smoldered on Thunder Bay’s south side for nearly 24 hours last week won’t be known, fire officials say.
The Office of the Fire Marshal began investigating last Tuesday the cause of the blaze that mostly destroyed the former Odd Fellows Hall at 130 May St.
“Due to the condition of the building and the lack of access to thoroughly complete cause determination it’s going to be left as undetermined,” said Dave Paxton, deputy fire chief with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
