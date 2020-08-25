City council was set to ratify its decision to move forward with the
proposed multi-use indoor turf facility on Monday evening.
Earlier this month, council passed a motion to endorse financing and
tendering of the facility that is projected to cost more than $30
million.
That decision was expected to be ratified Monday evening but council
had not yet voted on the issue by press time.
At-large Coun. Mark Bentz was planning to propose an amendment during
the meeting to defer the decision on the project for three months to
November when the city will have a more accurate understanding of the
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to do some more due diligence on this,” Bentz told the
Chronicle-Journal before Monday’s council meeting.
He added he’s been hearing feedback from constituents that are
concerned about the turf facility project moving forward.
“Our administration is recommending it’s not the right time and that’s
for financial risk reasons,” said Bentz. “The community is probably
concerned about their own financial well-being. We’re staring at a six
per cent tax increase for 2021 right now and so yes, there is a lot of
concern in the community. I think it’s well-founded.”
“If we can get a little more assuredness of our finances over the next
three months, I think it’s a very positive move,” he added.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
