Nearly five years after the family of Stacy DeBungee filed a complaint about the investigation into the man’s death, a virtual hearing was held on Wednesday to determine whether an extension would be granted for Police Services Act charges to be brought against officers involved in the investigation.
On Wednesday, retired Justice Lee Ferrier heard from lawyers representing the DeBungee family, the Thunder Bay Police Service, the police officers involved in the investigation and the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.