A decision on whether to move forward with a new headquarters for the Thunder Bay Police Service has been delayed to next Tuesday’s budget review meeting.
During Wednesday’s budget review meeting, city council discussed a motion to remove the $56-million project from the 2022 municipal budget and instead allocate $2.4 million to still move the project forward, by starting the tender process and acquiring land. The motion also asks the remaining amount for the building be included in the 2023 municipal budget.
Thunder Bay Police Services Board chair Kristen Oliver said the board felt given the issues it and the police service have been facing recently, they didn’t want the building to be a distraction.
Police board member Georjann Morriseau has filed Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario complaints against the police service’s leadership and the board. Morriseau spoke publicly about the complaints last week and said she believes senior leadership and the board have brought the police service to the brink of collapse.
The Thunder Bay Police Association has voiced its support for Morriseau and also said they believe the police service’s leadership is failing its members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.