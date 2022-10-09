Shooting at a fake moose that had set up on a logging road northwest of Thunder Bay has cost a southern Ontario man a $6,500 fine and a one-year hunting ban.
Provincial investigators said that on Oct. 17, 2021, McDougall resident Mark Upton shot at a moose decoy that had been erected by conservation officers on Dog River Road.
Decoys look real and can be made to move by a remote control device.
“This planned operation was in response to historical unsafe hunting practices in the same area,” a provincial news release said Friday.
“Upton shot at the decoy with a high-powered rifle down the road, while standing on the road,” the release said.
Upton pleaded guilty to the offences in Thunder Bay court this spring, the release said.
The Municipality of McDougall is near Parry Sound.
