A Vermilion Bay man has been fined $5,500 after he shot at a deer decoy that conservation officers had set up on private property.
According to a provincial investigation, Ronald Gangloff was out hunting near the village in the Waldhof area on Nov. 10, 2019, when he shot at the decoy while he sat inside his vehicle.
The decoy had been set up in the area because the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry had received complaints about hunters shooting on private land without permission from landowners.
Gangloff was fined $2,500 for shooting at a deer on private property, $2,000 for discharging a firearm from a vehicle and $1,000 for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a provincial news release said Friday.
Gangloff pleaded guilty to the offences last month in Dryden court, the release said.
