A Toronto-based exploration company says it plans to spend about $3.5 million next month drilling a potential gold property northeast of the renowned Hemlo gold camp.
Hemlo Explorers Inc. president Brian Howlett said Thursday the company plans to drill to depths of up to 800 metres in an area that has yet to be subject to deep drilling.
In all, 10,000 metres of work is planned about 15 kilometres from Barrick Gold’s existing Wiliams mine.
