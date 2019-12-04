The Crown is expected to close its case in the extortion trial involving Thunder Bay’s former mayor today.
Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss are each facing a charge of extortion for allegedly coercing an individual, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, into buying a home for Voss by threatening to disclose criminal allegations to the police in the fall of 2016.
The 11th day of the trial began on Tuesday with the remainder of Voss’s cautioned statement to OPP Det.-Insp. Martin Graham being played for the court. A cautioned statement is one given voluntarily to police; an individual is made aware they have the right to a lawyer, to remain silent or to leave at any time.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
