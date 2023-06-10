NDP MP Carol Hughes has re-introduced a bill that would establish a defence medal to those who served with the federal government in various roles during the Cold War.
The proposed Defence of Canada Medal would recognize those “who worked hard to keep us safe and prepared during those unsettling times,” Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasking) said in a news release.
Potential recipients would include military personnel, reservists, police officers and civilians, according to the bill, which was tabled this week in the House of Commons.
The Cold War between Allied countries like Canada, the U.S. and Britain and the former Soviet bloc states lasted from 1946 until the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.
The current conflict in Ukraine “in many ways may conjure memories of Canadians working with our allies in other democratic nations to ward off a common foe,” Hughes said.
