EcoSuperior and Lakehead University are among the recipients of provincial funding aimed at cleaning up the Great Lakes, including Lake Superior.
In a news release, the province said it has earmarked $2.8 million for 24 projects to restore “historically degraded areas” as a result of industrial pollution, including the Thunder Bay, Nipigon and Marathon harbours.
“The health of the Great Lakes is under threat from a number of factors (including) increased levels of harmful pollutants, urban growth, increasing harmful and nuisance algae, hardened shorelines and invasive species,” a provincial backgrounder warned.
“Over the last 15 years, changes in the Great Lakes have revealed disruptions to the food chain,” it added.
Among the regional funding recipients:
• Lakehead University: $174,000 for a cleanup management plan aimed at mercury-contaminated sediments, as well as a fish-and-wildlife habitat strategy.
• EcoSuperior (Thunder Bay): $162,000 for a “lake-wide” action plan to address climate change, stormwater management and “emerging threats” such as plastics.
• Lakehead Region Conservation Authority: $40,000 for stream restoration and wetland rehabilitation.
