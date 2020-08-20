A Thunder Bay delegation has brought forward 12 community issues to a big gathering of leaders across Ontario.
The delegation, including Mayor Bill Mauro, councillors Brian McKinnon and Kristen Oliver, and city manager Norm Gale, represented the city at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s 2020 AMO conference from Monday to Wednesday.
The conference was delivered online — a first for the 121-year-old organization.
In a news release, Mauro said “AMO is an important opportunity for us to meet with ministries and advocate for our community’s needs.”
