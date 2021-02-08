The Chronicle-Journal
The 2021 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference heard about Thunder Bay’s key priorities.
The ROMA conference took place online on Jan. 25 and 26 with Thunder Bay representatives Coun. Brian McKinnon, chair of the Inter-governmental Affairs Committee, Mayor Bill Mauro, and city manager, Norm Gale.
“ROMA 2021 was a good opportunity to advocate on a number of key issues that are important to the City of Thunder Bay and its citizens, and we appreciated the opportunity we had to speak with various ministers, parliamentary assistants and ministry staff,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a news release.
“There were two issues that stood out as being of critical importance to me, including future contracts for Thunder Bay’s Bombardier plant and a proposed mental health and addictions crises centre for the city.”
The Thunder Bay delegation had meetings with solicitor general Sylvia Jones; Attorney General Doug Downey; Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Minister Lisa MacLeod; Health Minister Christine Elliot; Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney; and policy assistant Diane Crawford with the Ministry of Infrastructure.
McKinnon said that connecting with provincial ministers to discuss the city’s priorities was a success.
The Thunder Bay delegation lobbied for general stimulus funding for infrastructure, provincial offences collection, joint and several liability, crisis centre for mental health and addictions, non-urgent patient transport, Thunder Bay Expressway project, Bombardier, police services funding and Next Gen 911. They also lobbied for travel funding for athletes attending the 2024 Ontario Winter Games that the city has applied to host.
Through the ROMA conference, a wide range of issues important to rural municipalities were brought forward. The conference also brought leaders from municipalities across Ontario together with politicians to speak about the priorities of rural communities.
