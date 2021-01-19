Checking out the goods

Volker Kromm, executive director for the Regional Food Distribution

Association, looks in a box of salmon that will be shipped to remote

First Nation communities.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

The Regional Food Distribution Association are seeing a 15 to 20 per

cent increase in demand for food over last year.

Volker Kromm, the executive director for the Regional Food Distribution

Association, attributes the increase in demand to those newly

unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are carrying the lion’s share of responsibility for all the food

banks and feeding programs in terms of we are still making up the

hampers and still sourcing food and all the food banks don’t do that,”

said Kromm.

Before COVID-19, the RFDA worked to fill the gaps for food banks — now

they are packing hampers for the various food banks in the city to

distribute on a two-week rotation. The RFDA is also delivering hampers

to the elderly and people with mobility issues.

As food distributors across the country have become aware of the RFDA’s

additional roles more donations of food are coming to Thunder Bay.

A lot of the large donations that the RFDA are receiving are from

suppliers that would usually be shipping to restaurants — most of which

are closed or doing a lower volume with takeout sales.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

