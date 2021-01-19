The Regional Food Distribution Association are seeing a 15 to 20 per
cent increase in demand for food over last year.
Volker Kromm, the executive director for the Regional Food Distribution
Association, attributes the increase in demand to those newly
unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are carrying the lion’s share of responsibility for all the food
banks and feeding programs in terms of we are still making up the
hampers and still sourcing food and all the food banks don’t do that,”
said Kromm.
Before COVID-19, the RFDA worked to fill the gaps for food banks — now
they are packing hampers for the various food banks in the city to
distribute on a two-week rotation. The RFDA is also delivering hampers
to the elderly and people with mobility issues.
As food distributors across the country have become aware of the RFDA’s
additional roles more donations of food are coming to Thunder Bay.
A lot of the large donations that the RFDA are receiving are from
suppliers that would usually be shipping to restaurants — most of which
are closed or doing a lower volume with takeout sales.
