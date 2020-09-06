A new parcel pickup service has been inundated with emails and inquiries about picking up personal parcels from Grand Portage, Minn.
Border Giant originally started building software to make importing and exporting goods more efficient.
They had been testing the software as it developed for a handful of Thunder Bay clients who use eBay or Etsy to sell their products internationally.
“Word got out that we were able to do this . . . so we are pivoting quickly to help get parcels through the border,” said James Foulds, owner of Border Giant.
They had been doing trips to the border for the last year and a half as a way to test their software.
“After the border had been closed for a month and first extension was announced we started to get calls for puppies and wedding dresses,” said Foulds, who started to pick up parcels as a favour to people.
The longer the border has stayed closed the more the word got around that Border Giant can pick up a parcel.
They have been officially open to the public since around mid-August, picking up parcels at Ryden’s Border Store and Grand Portage Trading Post.
They have put up forms on their website to help facilitate data intake for customers and are now hoping to automate that data from clients.
Foulds believes he is the only customs broker and international carrier who is picking up personal parcels as most other brokers work with commercial clients.
Well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Border Giant registered properly and received the right bonds and became insured to become a legal commercial carrier.
They have been doing trips twice weekly for the past year to Grand Portage.
“We are still gauging the demand here as all these requests come in,” said Foulds.
Border Giant recognize that the demand is artificial as long as the border is closed.
Foulds advises people to have patience as there is a waiting list and people will have to provide more more information then if they were picking-up the parcels themselves.
As for Ryden’s Border Store, Foulds said they are happy to have parcels moving again.
Foulds is hoping to work the bugs out of the system and continue working on the software system that has had support from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, Northwest Innovation Centre and the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission.
