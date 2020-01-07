Clara Mersereau wore her T-shirt proudly on Monday, bearing the words “I may have Alzheimer’s but Alzheimer’s doesn’t have me,” as she took part in a flag-raising ceremony at Thunder Bay City Hall.
“There’s how proud I am,” said Mersereau, indicating her T-shirt as she helped mark the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness month.
January, explained Ted Davis, president of the Alzheimer’s Society of Thunder Bay, is dedicated to spreading information, reducing stigma, and raising public awareness about dementia.
Currently there are 2,900 people in Thunder Bay living with dementia, explained Davis, and that number is expected to double in the next 12 years.
