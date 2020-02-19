A large group of anti-pipeline demonstrators carried signs and walked throughout the downtown north core on Tuesday afternoon, in a protest to bring awareness to their land and its development.
Instead of a rail disruption, the crowd made their way through Water Street, Red River Road and Park Avenue causing Thunder Bay police to maintain a moving road block system to coincide with their path.
The group held the protest in conjunction with other anti-pipeline protests going on around the country.
See the full story with photo in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.