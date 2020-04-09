Victoria Dental Clinic has had “back-to-back-to-back” patients for the last two weeks.
The clinic is the only dental practice in Thunder Bay and area still serving patients in-person, and is only offering emergency services during the COVID-19 crisis.
Clinics have stringent criteria to meet with the safety protocols set out by the governing body — the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario.
“You have to do a report daily to both governing bodies and you have to have the correct PPE’s (personal protective equipment), and uniform and tools . . . and report the inventory daily,” Lucia Verardo, the office manager for Victoria Dental Clinic, told The Chronicle-Journal.
