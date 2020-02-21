A cleanup of crude oil that spilled Tuesday night when 26 oil cars derailed on the edge of Emo has been aided by freezing temperatures, says the town’s mayor.
Harold McQuaker said the extreme cold of the past few days caused much of the crude to congeal, which made it a bit easier for CN Rail crews to contain the spill.
“It was -30 C here (Thursday morning),” McQuaker said Thursday.
In total, 36 cars on the eastbound freight train left the tracks just east of the Highway 602 crossing around 8:30 p.m.
