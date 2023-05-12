Wake the Giant organizers are asking high school and senior elementary students across Thunder Bay to put their design skills to use to create their own Deadmau5-style headpiece.
The renowned DJ is the main headliner for the Wake the Giant music festival set for Sept. 16 at Marina Park. He’s also know for his mouse-style helmet and mask he wears when performing.
Festival organizers are sending a challenge to all city high school and senior elementary school classes to design their own Mau5head and take Wake the Giant cultural training.
“We’re hoping to engage the youth with the training, give them a little bit of cultural awareness and also tie that into a fun contest where they can design our headliner’s head this year,” said organizer Sean Spenrath.
The student with the winning design from each participating class will win a ticket to this year’s Wake the Giant concert.
Each winning design will also be featured in a gallery-type space with voting to choose the top entry.
Spenrath said he also hopes to see people wearing their creations to the music festival.
Also performing at Wake the Giant on Sept. 16 are Dean Lewis, X Ambassadors, Ruby Waters, Mattmac, Sagatay, Sara Kae, and Thunder Spirit.
