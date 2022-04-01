The province has earmarked $1 million for the designs of permanent Science North visitor centres in Thunder Bay and Kenora.
Announced on Thursday, the funds are to cover architectural designs for a 33,750-square-foot building in Thunder Bay, as well as a 4,000-square-foot expansion at Kenora’s Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre, a provincial news release said.
A location for the Thunder Bay centre has yet to be determined.
Science North is headquartered in Sudbury. The satellite facilities are expected to serve 80,000 visitors per year.
The designs for the facilities in Thunder Bay and Kenora “will be informed by strong collaborations to help us better understand and serve the needs of communities across Northwestern Ontario,” Science North interim chief executive officer Jennifer Booth said in the news release.
