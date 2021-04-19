The cost of developing Hydro One’s proposed Waasigan transmission line project between Shuniah and Dryden has been pegged at $69 million, the utility says.
“The total estimated development budget includes work performed by (two) contractors, Hydro One and other external consultants,” a Hydro One spokeswoman said last month.
The amount doesn’t include the cost to build the project, which has yet to be released.
A separate project, NextBridge Infrastructure’s East-West Tie high- voltage line between Thunder Bay and Wawa, is currently under construction at a cost of $777 million.
Earlier this month, Hydro One retained two Alberta companies to assist in the development of the Waasigan project.
Edmonton-based Forbes Bros Ltd. and Calgary-based Valard Construction each received the nod in Hydro One’s “early contractor involvement process,” the utility announced in a news release.
Valard is a familiar company in Northwestern Ontario, currently working on the East-West Tie high-voltage line project.
If approved, the Waasigan project would establish a double-circuit, 230-kilovolt (kV) power line between Shuniah and Atikokan, and a single-circuit 230-kV line between the Mackenzie and Dryden transformer stations.
Development work on the project is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.
Just over 47 per cent of Hydro One’s outstanding common shares are owned by the province.
