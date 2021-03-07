The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has two new syringe pumps for its neonatal intensive care unit.
It was a result of a donation from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation. The foundation donated nearly $11,000 for the equipment, which allows to safely administer fluids for at-risk children, and high-risk medications.
Schmirler was a Canadian curling champion who brought home a gold medal in the 1998 Winter Olympics. She died from cancer in 2000 at the age of 36.
The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit has 14 critical care beds for newborns requiring intensive care immediately following birth and for infants up to the age of three months.
“We are thrilled to be able to support the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation again this year,” said Ian Cunningham, chair of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation’s board of directors, in a news release. “These funds helped purchase equipment that is saving the lives of babies born premature and critically ill, giving them the chance to grow up and become a champion like Sandra.”
Terri Hrkac, senior director of philanthropy with the hospital foundation, said donations like this provide leading-edge equipment to improve outcomes for patients throughout the hospital.
“With the increasing health issues across Northwestern Ontario, our hospital is always busy,” she said. “As a result, our equipment receives a lot of wear and tear and needs to be replaced and upgraded frequently.”
